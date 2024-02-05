Thaddeus Young with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 02/04/2024
Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 02/04/2024
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
For all his greatness, LeBron James remains a passive-aggressive pain in the butt who threatens the Lakers. He's missing one point: He's the problem.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
The singer is dating Jason's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour cancelled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns. Clark's final stroke was a two-putt birdie from 25 feet on Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole. Clark never had to hit another shot. Ove
After struggling on the field for a decade, Man United is testing the limits of valuable brand loyalty.
FIFA partially fleshed out the road map for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, revealing Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games with the U.S. staging the remaining 78. With 45 countries yet to qualify for the men's soccer showcase, the full picture won't emerge until the tournament draw in early December 2025. But Sunday's televised reveal attached cities to dates as well as concrete information on the three co-hosts' schedule during the opening group phase. Mexico, currently ranked 15th in the wo
Kingsbury also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles for coordinator jobs.
BROSSARD, Que. — Forward Brandon Gignac has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Gignac, from Repentigny, Que., has played 43 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket this season. He had 14 goals and 28 assists to lead the Rocket in goals, assists, and points, also served 36 penalty minutes so far this season. Gignac has 55 goals and 99 assists in 267 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and Laval since turning professional in 2016-17. He joined the C
Caleb Williams' former USC teammate Brenden Rice believes Bears GM Ryan Poles will lose his job if he passes on Williams at No. 1.
Denny Hamlin won the Cup Series’ exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night. “I beat your favorite driver,” he said again.