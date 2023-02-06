Thaddeus Young with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks desperately need an All-Star next to Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving could be Rajon Rondo
Durant doesn’t want it all on his shoulders, and it’s hard to see this Brooklyn experience inspiring confidence in the front office.
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, a number of teams are trying to find their footing in a market that’s still taking shape.
Stephen Curry went down and the Golden Warriors once again had to fight like crazy to close out a game. Curry had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds before injuring his left leg defending a drive late in the third quarter, and the defending NBA champions defeated Dallas 119-113 on Saturday night and the undermanned Mavericks team was missing injured star Luka Doncic. The Warriors said X-rays for Curry were negative, and he will have an MRI exam.
The Warriors struggled after Stephen Curry left Saturday's game.
Heat open to adding frontcourt reinforcement before trade deadline
The Clippers have joined the Lakers and other teams in expressing interest in making a trade for embattled Brooklyn All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.
HoopsHype breaks down the 14 players who have gotten the most All-Star snubs in their careers in NBA history.
Cam Thomas scored a career-high 44 points off the bench and the short-handed Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night. Edmond Sumner also set a personal best with 29 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets, who had their largest comeback win of the season and swept the regular-season series against the Wizards. Washington also lost to Portland 124-116 on Friday night after blowing a 20-point lead.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday night's game at Minnesota because of left hamstring tightness. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also rested injuries after playing in Saturday night's 128-108 victory over Atlanta at home. Gordon has a left ankle sprain, Caldwell-Pope has a right ankle sprain and Murray is dealing with a left knee issue. Jokic, Murray, Gordon and Caldwell-Pope did not make the trip to Minnesota. The tip-off t
Amit Mann and Alex Wolfe discuss how Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby would fit alongside Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and others on the New York Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined due to injuries to his left leg, the team said Sunday, and the Warriors aren't sure how many weeks he'll miss. Curry was diagnosed after an MRI with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. “I didn’t know those ligaments existed,” Kerr said.
Members of Pacers' travel party were "aggressively confronted" by acquaintances of Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Jan. 29, per a report by The Athletic.
Charlotte Hornets Mason Plumlee and Kelly Oubre appear to be the most logical players who could be on the move as the NBA trade deadline approaches.
Amit Mann is joined by Alex Wolfe of the Locked on Knicks podcast & The Strickland to discuss how O.G. Anunoby would fit on the Knicks and trade offers for 25-year-old. Full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
LeBron James stopped short of advocating that the Lakers acquire disgruntled Nets guard Kyrie Irving, but he told reporters it was a "duh" question.
Greek League MVP Sasha Vezenkov recently signed a new deal with Olympiacos, but he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing for the Kings.