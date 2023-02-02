Thaddeus Young with an assist vs the Utah Jazz

Associated Press

Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team. Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list.