Thaddeus Young with an assist vs the Utah Jazz
Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors) with an assist vs the Utah Jazz, 02/01/2023
Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors) with an assist vs the Utah Jazz, 02/01/2023
Reporting on trade talks involving Gary Trent Jr, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse on HoopsHype.
A conversation with the former Finals MVP about his growing role in the wine world and why he thinks so many fellow players are following suit.
With tough decisions on the horizon for Toronto on stars like Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby, the future of head coach Nick Nurse is anything but certain.
Heat’s Herro at peace if again bypassed for All-Star Game
Coaches alone choose which players wind up comprising each conference’s reserve corps, but here are our picks for All-Star Weekend.
James is the only non-point guard to rank in the top 20 in career assists. He moved into the fourth all-time as crept that much closer to the scoring title.
Here's a table of the number of close games for each NBA team, the total amount of incorrect calls or no-calls in those games, the number of those calls that went in favor of each team, and the percentage of favorable calls each team received.
Teams are closing in on the Toronto Raptors as the team is reportedly listening to trade offers for forward O.G. Anunoby.
Miami Heat facing taxing problem without big move
Paolo Banchero's rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year's draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year's Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game. Banchero — who leads all rookies with a 20.7 points-per-game average — may still be selected as an All-Star reserve.
Heat begins Knicks season series with play-in offering deterrent
The three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP is wagering $11,000 that Boston will win the NBA Finals this summer.
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/31/2023
Weather issues in Dallas are causing major headaches for several NBA teams that need to enter or leave the city via plane.
Orlando Robinson (Miami Heat) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 01/31/2023
Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team. Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list.
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Warriors are 15-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the league scoring 118.1 points per game while s
Led by Nikola Jokic's (26 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists) 16th triple-double of the season and 92nd of his career, the Nuggets defeat the Pelicans, 122-113. Jamal Murray added a game-high 32 points (season-high seven 3PM), along with five rebounds and six assists in the victory. CJ McCollum tallied 21 points and seven assists for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Nuggets improve 35-16 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 26-26.
The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable and Anthony Davis as probable for the game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Toronto Raptors (23-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (26-26, 10th in the Western Conference)Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors in a non-conference matchup.The Jazz have gone 17-9 in home games. Utah is 12- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.The Raptors have gone 8-17 away from home. Toronto has a 12-12 record in games decided by 10 or