What Thad Young acquisition shows about Raptors' short-term plans

Some Toronto Raptors fans were bewildered by the Thaddeus Young trade and felt management didn't address some of the team's immediate needs. Here's what it taught us. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: All year, or for like a while, it's like, OK, well, are they going to trade Pascal Siakam, are they going to trade OG Anunoby. They've got too many of the same guys. The Raptors team is built really flawed. They keep doubling up on the same person.

And the Raptors are like, oh, yeah, no. In the offseason, we're going to get Precious Achiuwa, and at the draft we're going to pick Scotty Barnes. And at the trade deadline, we're going to take Thaddeus Young. Like, the Raptors went out there and just got what they already had at home.

SANDRA APPIAH: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: They were like-- you know what I mean? It's like when you and your mom go shopping, she's like, we already have that at home. You're not going to pick that up. It's like, no. The Raptors were like, yeah, no, we got that at home, but we want some more of it.

And it's fun. I love it. I love that they're doubling down on this, because this is the team, and sometimes it's frustrating to watch. I mean, we talked about it especially early on in the season, when their defense really wasn't clicking, and obviously there are nights like tonight as well where it's not clicking.

But we saw it with how many-- whether it be open corner 3's they would give up, or the lack of rim protection and different things like that, we saw a lot of the holes. But the Raptors are like, we are doubling down on this. It will get better. We are starting a rookie. We're working Pascal Siakam back. This is the team that we want, and we're going to continue to do it, which I found really interesting.

And you mentioned the pick, and I kind of agree with you in that like, oof, we had to give a pick. It kind of felt like a lot, but getting that 2022 Pistons second-rounder I think really spells that this front office believes in this team.

And that was something that me and [? Yasmin ?] talked about a couple of weeks ago on here, where if the Raptors make a move at the deadline, it probably means that they believe in this team. The Raptors giving up their first-round pick for the Pistons' second-round pick means that they believe in this team.

SANDRA APPIAH: That's a good point.

IMMAN ADAN: They believe in this core. They believe in what they can do this year. And I'm less worried about the pick because one, I trust Masai Ujiri and I trust Bobby Webster, and I trust that they do their due diligence. And they probably really don't believe there's much of a difference in getting the 25th pick in this draft versus getting the 31st or the 32nd pick in this draft, because it's not like you have given up your pick entirely.

You're still getting the Pistons' second round, and the Pistons are poised to be, what, the worst, second worst, third worst team in the league. So you're still going to get a pick in the high 30s. So maybe they believe that whoever they're probably circling around the mid-20s is still going to be there around the mid-30s, and you're only going back about 10 spots. So I'm not too, too mad at it, but I agree. It always feels a little bit steep when you find out that a team is giving up draft picks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A timeline of the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, from start to finish

    From Harden's move to Brooklyn to Simmons' racking up $19 million in fines, here's a full timeline of this blockbuster trade.

  • The bizarre economy of Super Bowl merchandise: What happens to the losing team's 'champion' apparel?

    Right now, thousands of caps, T-shirts, sweatshirts and face masks proclaiming the Los Angeles Rams the next Super Bowl champion are sitting in boxes. What happens if they lose?

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Why has the 'Rooney Rule' not produced more Black coaches?

    The NFL's uneven track record in terms of hiring minority head coaches has come under fire following a class-action federal lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL, three teams and others, claiming the league's hiring practices for coaches and general managers is racist and that the league is “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it. More than 70% of the players in the NFL are non-white. Flores' lawsuit comes nearly 20 years after t

  • Masai Ujiri on Raptors' player growth, Scottie Barnes

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri is thrilled with the growth he's seen from Toronto's core players this season and what makes Scottie Barnes such a special basketball player. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Spurs trading Thaddeus Young to Raptors for Goran Dragic

    Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? Ryan Wolstat @ WolstatSun Thad Young is one of ...

  • Raptors fans: Move on from the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade

    With Goran Dragic off the roster and Thaddeus Young slated to debut with Toronto in the coming days, some Raptors fans decided to revisit the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade and question if management got enough in return for the greatest Raptor in franchise history. It’s time to stop

  • Sweden's Hasselborg tops Canada's Jones in women's curling at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Canada's Jennifer Jones 7-6 in women's curling on Saturday morning at the Beijing Games. Hasselborg made a delicate split for three points in the fifth end for a lead she wouldn't relinquish. Jones pulled closer after a raise-double in the eighth gave her a pair. She forced Hasselborg to draw the button for a single in the ninth. Canada had a chance to win in the 10th end but could only score one point on a thin double attempt. Sweden improved to 2-1 i

  • Stern language from politicians has little effect as convoy protests enter third weekend

    Protesters remain defiant in the face of stern language from politicians such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford as the Freedom Convoy rolls into its third weekend.

  • 'Trying to get fans back in arena' top priority for Raptors president Masai Ujiri

    TORONTO — Even as the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday was approaching, Masai Ujiri has kept his priorities in order. "Trying to get fans back in the arena," Ujiri said Friday when asked what was more important between fans back in Scotiabank Arena or the trade deadline. The Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and team president held court with the media on Friday where he made clear that getting a full-capacity arena is among the very top of his to-do list. But the Ontario government won't lift its l

  • Masai Ujiri on Pascal Siakam being back, 'mad scientist' Nick Nurse

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri recalls when he thought Pascal Siakam had returned to his all-star form and what makes Nick Nurse a special coach. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage

  • Putin’s Army Forces Ukraine’s Frontliners Into ‘Fight or Flight’ Hell

    Emil FiltenborgPERVOMAIS'KE, Ukraine—The torturous, months-long “will he, won’t he” guessing game that Vladimir Putin has forced upon the world may soon end in bloodshed and devastation, as there is now little doubt that the Russian president will make the earth-shattering decision to invade neighboring Ukraine, according to multiple reports citing NATO and U.S. officials that emerged on Friday.With Russian aggression along Ukraine’s border escalating at lightning speed, U.S. National Security A

  • Top plays from Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

    Top plays from Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors, 02/10/2022

  • Raptors bring win streak into matchup with error-prone Rockets

    The Toronto Raptors required a string of successful performances and their longest winning streak in two seasons, but they finally have played their way off the playoff bubble. With a 117-98 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the Raptors extended their win streak to seven games and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, one-half game above the leading postseason play-in position. Toronto will conclude its three-game road trip Thursday against the Houston Rockets, seeking an eighth straight victory and continued momentum through a trade deadline in which some contenders might reshape their rosters.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Goran Dragic, Dennis Schroder and the buyout market

    Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Luis Diaz illuminates Anfield to give Liverpool a taste of what’s to come

    A standout showing on his full league debut to emphasise how the Reds have hit the target in the transfer market once more

  • Steven Gerrard hails ‘humbled’ Philippe Coutinho’s impact at Aston Villa

    Villa can buy Coutinho for £33million in the summer.

  • Trail Blazers host the Knicks in cross-conference game

    New York Knicks (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-34, 11th in the Western Conference)Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Portland and New York play in non-conference action.The Trail Blazers are 15-16 in home games. Portland is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Keljin Blevins shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.The Knicks are 12-16 on the road. New York gives up 106.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2

  • Georgina Rodríguez: Why fans are obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner and her ‘strange and striking’ show

    ‘I Am Georgina’, a new reality series on Netflix, bills itself as a portrait of a woman whose life changed when she met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016. Clémence Michallon takes a closer look

  • Walker's past could let Warnock keep Senate seat, rivals say

    ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans risk losing the U.S. Senate race if they nominate Herschel Walker, two of Walker's rivals said, citing a report by The Associated Press about how police confiscated a gun from the former football great following a domestic dispute 20 years ago. “I’m here today because more shocking pieces of Herschel Walker’s past have been discovered,” Senate candidate and state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black told reporters Friday in Atlanta. “And I’m deeply concerned that we’re