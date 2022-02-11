What Thad Young acquisition shows about Raptors' short-term plans

Some Toronto Raptors fans were bewildered by the Thaddeus Young trade and felt management didn't address some of the team's immediate needs. Here's what it taught us. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: All year, or for like a while, it's like, OK, well, are they going to trade Pascal Siakam, are they going to trade OG Anunoby. They've got too many of the same guys. The Raptors team is built really flawed. They keep doubling up on the same person.

And the Raptors are like, oh, yeah, no. In the offseason, we're going to get Precious Achiuwa, and at the draft we're going to pick Scotty Barnes. And at the trade deadline, we're going to take Thaddeus Young. Like, the Raptors went out there and just got what they already had at home.

SANDRA APPIAH: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: They were like-- you know what I mean? It's like when you and your mom go shopping, she's like, we already have that at home. You're not going to pick that up. It's like, no. The Raptors were like, yeah, no, we got that at home, but we want some more of it.

And it's fun. I love it. I love that they're doubling down on this, because this is the team, and sometimes it's frustrating to watch. I mean, we talked about it especially early on in the season, when their defense really wasn't clicking, and obviously there are nights like tonight as well where it's not clicking.

But we saw it with how many-- whether it be open corner 3's they would give up, or the lack of rim protection and different things like that, we saw a lot of the holes. But the Raptors are like, we are doubling down on this. It will get better. We are starting a rookie. We're working Pascal Siakam back. This is the team that we want, and we're going to continue to do it, which I found really interesting.

And you mentioned the pick, and I kind of agree with you in that like, oof, we had to give a pick. It kind of felt like a lot, but getting that 2022 Pistons second-rounder I think really spells that this front office believes in this team.

Story continues

And that was something that me and [? Yasmin ?] talked about a couple of weeks ago on here, where if the Raptors make a move at the deadline, it probably means that they believe in this team. The Raptors giving up their first-round pick for the Pistons' second-round pick means that they believe in this team.

SANDRA APPIAH: That's a good point.

IMMAN ADAN: They believe in this core. They believe in what they can do this year. And I'm less worried about the pick because one, I trust Masai Ujiri and I trust Bobby Webster, and I trust that they do their due diligence. And they probably really don't believe there's much of a difference in getting the 25th pick in this draft versus getting the 31st or the 32nd pick in this draft, because it's not like you have given up your pick entirely.

You're still getting the Pistons' second round, and the Pistons are poised to be, what, the worst, second worst, third worst team in the league. So you're still going to get a pick in the high 30s. So maybe they believe that whoever they're probably circling around the mid-20s is still going to be there around the mid-30s, and you're only going back about 10 spots. So I'm not too, too mad at it, but I agree. It always feels a little bit steep when you find out that a team is giving up draft picks.