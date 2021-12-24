Texas Woman Returns Home From Navy to Surprise Family for Christmas

A Texas woman surprised her family for Christmas by unexpectedly returning home from the Navy.

This video taken by Brenda Gonzales, who said she filmed it on December 8 at the First Assembly Lavon church, shows Grace Garcia’s family greeting her with tears and applause.

“A Christmas surprise!” wrote Gonzales on Facebook. “Grace told her family she was not going to make it home for the holidays, but God made a way! Merry Christmas to the Garcia Family!”

Gracia, who has been in the Navy for six months, told Storyful she would call her family frequently and say it didn’t seem like she was coming home until July 2022. “Everyone was devastated,” said Garcia. “Little did they know my real date of arrival.” Credit: Brenda Gonzales via Storyful