Texas wins bid to reinstate abortion law

Texas has won a bid to reinstate a controversial abortion law challenged by the Biden administration.

On Friday, the U.S. court of appeals for the fifth circuit temporarily reinstated the state's near total ban on abortion.

It said it was putting on hold a lower court ruling from Wednesday that granted the Justice Department's request to block the abortion law.

The Justice Department now has until Tuesday to respond to Texas's filings.

The Texas abortion law bans terminations after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women realize they're pregnant, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

It also lets ordinary citizens enforce the ban, rewarding them at least $10,000 if they successfully sue anyone who helped provide an abortion.

The Justice Department has argued that the law violates the constitutional right to abortion recognized by the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

The Texas case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access across the country, with numerous other states pursuing restrictions.

The Supreme Court will consider Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban on December 1.