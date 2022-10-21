Texas teens escape from alleged abuse

A woman and her boyfriend are in custody facing charges after the woman’s 16-year-old twins showed up on a neighbor’s doorstep begging for help and saying they’d been abused. Now both the woman and her boyfriend, who had left Houston for Baton Rouge after the twins escaped, are in jail and waiting to be extradited back to Texas. Court records show that the woman had previously pleaded guilty to child cruelty involving one of the same children when he was just five years old. She was ordered to take a parenting class and sentenced to probation which expired in 2020.

