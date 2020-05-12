Texas Taco Restaurant Uses Remote-Controlled Car for Contactless Service Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A Texas taco restaurant got inventive when contactless service was permitted in the state, using a remote-controlled car and bucket to deliver food to waiting customers in the parking lot.

El Palote Panadería was among the many businesses in the Lone Star State allowed to serve customers takeaway from April 24 as part of that state’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

There were 39,869 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,100 people had died from the virus as of May 11 according to health authorities. Credit: El Palote Panadería via Storyful