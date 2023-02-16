Texas Shopping Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead and Three Injured

A video showed people running as shots were fired inside the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. Police arrested two suspects and said the shooting left one person dead and three others injured. Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

  • 4 men in custody, 3 injured after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood, police say

  • Georgia police officer arrested for allegedly concealing death of missing 16-year-old girl

    Susana Morales’ remains were found near a highway in eastern Gwinnett Count on 6 February

  • Stars Who Got Engaged on Valentine's Day

    In 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made a very special post-Valentine's Day announcement: they were engaged! Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center. The longtime loves made it official on Feb. 14, 2009, PEOPLE confirmed weeks after the big moment. Harrison Ford surprised Calista Flockhart with an engagement ring on Valentine's Day weekend while the two were away on a family vacation with son Liam.

  • Critically Endangered 'Shark Ray' Spotted Swimming in Australian Waters

    A critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish, also known as a shark ray, was spotted swimming in the shallow waters of Fraser Island, Australia, video uploaded on January 18 shows.Drone footage captured by Brett Horne shows the unique species swimming in clear waters, as a school of fish are seen trailing behind the creature.“These things are wild looking and very prehistoric in nature,” Horne told Storyful of the sighting, adding that it was “great to see our waters hosting sanctuary to such an epic creature.”The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists the species as critically endangered. The IUCN reports that the main threats to this species are from “fishing & harvesting aquatic resources,” as the white fins of shark-like rays “are considered the best quality fins for human consumption and are among the highest valued in the international shark fin trade.”Although the species is often mistaken as a type of shark, they are actually a type of ray. Credit: Brett Horne via Storyful

  • Dolly Parton says she doesn't eat anything that Miley Cyrus cooks because 'it would have no taste'

    Dolly Parton told Insider that if Miley Cyrus cooked a dish for her, she'd have to add bacon grease to give it some flavor.

  • Eva Longoria Is Ready For Sun As She Flaunts Her Booty In A Swimsuit IG Pic

    Eva Longoria showed off her toned butt, legs, and abs in a cut-out swimsuit in an Instagram photo. Eva likes doing mini trampoline workouts and exercises early.

  • Woman accused of decapitating man attacks her lawyer in court

    A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

  • Man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing at speeding car is fighting for his life, police say

    A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a

  • On-duty Met Police officer ‘sucked on woman’s breast’ after being called to domestic incident

    A Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a woman in her home by sucking on her breast after being called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has been told.

  • Brianna Ghey's death was 'extremely brutal and punishing', prosecutor tells court

    The death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was "extremely brutal and punishing", a court has been told.

  • Resurfaced videos from 2019 shows Turkish president bragging about builders skirting earthquake construction codes in areas now turned to rubble

    Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.

  • Reeva Steenkamp's Parents Met with Oscar Pistorius in Prison Hoping for Confession

    Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013

  • Regina man on long-term disability says he's 'drowning', unable to pay city bill for sidewalk-clearing bylaw

    Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod

  • Nicola Bulley was 'high risk' missing person due to 'a number of specific vulnerabilities', police say

    Nicola Bulley was listed as a "high risk" missing person due to a "number of specific vulnerabilities", detectives say. Speaking at a Lancashire Police news conference, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith, said: "That is normal for a missing person with the information we were in possession of."

  • Murdaugh's sister-in-law saw odd behavior after killings

    Alex Murdaugh's sister-in-law testified Tuesday in his double murder trial that she thought it was odd that he didn't seem scared in the weeks after his son Paul and wife Maggie were killed at their South Carolina home. Marian Proctor told jurors her family was distraught after the killings. “He did not know who it was, but he thought whoever had done it had thought about it a really long time,” Proctor said.

  • Church worker stole over $500K for years — until temporary replacement noticed, feds say

    The Indiana woman used a “significant amount” of the stolen funds to gamble with her husband and take annual, month-long vacations in Florida, authorities said.

  • Trump’s DNA Proposal in Rape Accuser Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUkraine to Receive Fewer Bat

  • Nicola Bulley: Two people arrested on suspicion of malicious communications over missing dog walker

    Two people have been arrested for allegedly sending malicious messages to Wyre Council members over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police said it received reports of the messages at the weekend, which led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Manchester on suspicion of malicious communications offences. A 20-year-old woman from Oldham has also since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and she remains in police custody.

  • Turkey earthquake: Teacher rescued after 200 hours under rubble - as baby survives falling five floors

    Arriving by helicopter at hospital in the Turkish city of Adana, Emine Akgul is incredibly lucky to be alive. The 26-year-old teacher was rescued from a collapsed building more than 200 hours after the earthquake struck. Eight-month-old Birce, who fell five floors, is alive and recovering with her mother Nilay by her side.

  • Gymnastics coach who worked in Ottawa, Kingston charged with sexual assault

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. A gymnastics coach who has worked at clubs in Ottawa and Kingston has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and other sexual offences involving seven young girls, Ottawa police said. Ben Cooper, 27, was charged for sexual offences that occurred between 2014 and 2022 involving girls between the ages of 14 and 17 in the Ottawa and Kingston area, police said Wednesday. From 2014 to 2021, Cooper was employed by gyms in Ottawa and Kingsto