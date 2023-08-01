Texas Police Apologize After Mistake Leads to Family Being Wrongly Stopped

The Frisco Police Department has apologized to an Arkansas family after a mistake by an officer led to them being pulled over in a “high-risk” traffic stop on July 23.

The incident occurred when an officer conducted a computer check on an out-of-state license plate, but incorrectly entered it as being from Arizona, rather than Arkansas. This led the officer to believe the car was stolen.

“We made a mistake,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “I apologized on behalf of our department and assured them that we will hold ourselves accountable and provide transparency through the process.”

A member of the family, Demetria Heard, called the experience her “worst nightmare,” in a Facebook post.

“Although we weren’t physically harmed, we’ve experienced a great deal of emotional and psychological trauma,” Heard said. Credit: Frisco Police Department via Storyful