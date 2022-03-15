Texas Man Uses Pool Cleaning Pole and Folding Chair to Free Trapped Deer

Neighbors came together to rescue a deer that became trapped on their backyard fence in Sienna Plantation, Texas.

Video taken by Marco Rangel shows him using a pool cleaning pole and folding chair in an attempt to wedge the animal off the fence.

“I had to pry open the fence to get it out and over to neighbors’ side,” Rangel told Storyful.

Although the footage ends before the animal is freed, video taken by Ruthie Linsenbardt from the other side of the fence shows the deer bounding to freedom. Credit: Marco Rangel via Storyful