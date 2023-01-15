Texas Legends vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Texas Legends vs. South Bay Lakers, 01/14/2023
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise's first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey. “It's just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn't matter. I've told these guys that it's not about experience, and home-fi
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became “acutely ill” at the team hotel before Sunday's game at Cincinnati and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Stephens remained in Cincinnati for treatment but is now back in Baltimore and feeling better, according to the team's statement Wednesday. The 25-year-old Stephens has started four games for Baltimore this season, including the two before last weekend. The Ravens play at Cincinnati again Sunday night i
New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham
BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that
MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui
DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B
Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.