Texas Legends vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Texas Legends vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 02/25/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Texas Legends vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 02/25/2023
At 44 with more than two decades on the tour, Kuchar's motivation was not about furthering his career, but the careers of his teenage sons.
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Batters and pitchers will need to adjust to the pitch clock.
Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory. Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
The other umpires reportedly apologized for Bucknor's behavior.
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for a deep playoff run with the addition of scoring winger Nino Niederreiter on Saturday.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday. Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.
Pitch clock enforcement has been strict so far.
The boxing legend was fighting in the UK for the first time ever, as he went the distance with ex-Geordie Shore star Chalmers at a half-empty O2 Arena
Iga Swiatek again defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets, before Barbora Krejcikova landed another top-three win in the other semi-final.
The Cavinder twins’ shared TikTok account now has 4.3 million followers. It was 3.3 million when NIL started.
Vladislav Gavrikov is an attractive piece to teams looking to bolster their defense for a deep playoff run.