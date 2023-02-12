Texas Legends vs. G League Ignite - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

In locking up Bo Bichette to a three-year, $33.6-million contract, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins included escalators that could see the shortstop's new deal rocket to more than $40 million if he rises to MVP status. The Blue Jays and Bichette avoided salary arbitration earlier this week by agreeing to a package that will see Bichette earn base salaries of $2.85 million this year, $11 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in the final year of the deal. He also will pocket a $3.25-mill