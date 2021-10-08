Texas in 'holding pattern' over abortion law, says analyst

The action by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, which prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues.

Legal experts warm the case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the United States, with numerous states pursuing restrictions.

Poppy Northcutt, a Houston attorney and abortion rights activist who volunteers as a clinic escort for women seeking abortions, said the clinics she works with would not be resuming abortions after Pitman's ruling.

"I've talked to people at three different clinics here in Houston, and as I expected, they have not (resumed abortions). They're all taking a wait and see attitude about seeing what is the Fifth Circuit going to do because that ruling should come fairly quickly," she added.