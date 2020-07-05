Texas Fourth of July Firework Display Ignites Grassfire

A Fourth of July fireworks display in Plano, Texas ended abruptly after the show caused a grassfire on nearby farmland, according to local reports.

Plano residents were invited to watch the city’s annual “All American 4th Fireworks Display.” The fireworks were set off from a local dairy farm, according to the event’s Facebook page.

This video was shared by local resident Ashley Patterson, who said it showed fireworks exploding on the ground. Officials said a chain reaction began when a 6-inch mortar exploded while still in a launching tube.

Several acres of the field near the launch site at Lavon Farms burned, according to officials.

Plano Fire-Rescue confirmed on Twitter that crews responded to a grassfire in north Plano, near Spring Creek Parkway and Jupiter Road. Responders were already on the scene as a precautionary measure, according to local reports. By 11.00 pm, the fire was contained, the Fire-Rescue said. Credit: Ashley Patterson via Storyful