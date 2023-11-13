Texas Fire Crew Tackles Tesla Engulfed in Flames

A fire crew in Plano, Texas, worked quickly to extinguish a Tesla car engulfed in flames in the early hours of Friday, November 10, local authorities said.

According to local news reports, the car’s owner said they heard “a hissing sound coming from the battery” late Thursday night and when they went to check, found the car engulfed in flames and called 911.

Footage posted by Plano-Fire Rescue shows fire crews tackling the blaze and the burnt-out remains of the vehicle early on Friday morning.

According to the fire department, the car caught on fire in the car owner’s garage, but firefighters covered the vehicle in an “EV blanket,” then other crews towed it out to the roadway, “where they could really go to work.”

Plano Fire-Rescue wrote: “Thanks to quick thinking, sound communication, and great teamwork, this incident was wrapped up without injury, and only smoke damage to the home.” Credit: Plano-Fire Rescue via Storyful