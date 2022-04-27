Texas Death Row Inmate Melissa Lucio Learns Execution Halted

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the execution of Melissa Lucio on Monday, April 25, only two days before she was scheduled to be put to death.

In 2008, Lucio was convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter Mariah, who authorities claimed Lucio had beaten, causing injuries that led to the toddler’s death. Lucio maintains that her daughter fell down a set of stairs prior to dying.

As Lucio’s April 27 execution date neared, her case drew attention across Texas. Citing what they called weak evidence and law enforcement failings, a bipartisan group of legislators organized to push for a reprieve. Five of the jurors in the case supported Lucio’s application for clemency.

On Monday, State Rep Jeff Leach was the first to tell Lucio that the court had issued a stay in her case, sending the case back to the local court that convicted her. His office provided Storyful with a recording of the call. After relaying the news, Lucio exclaims “are you serious” and begins to cry. “Oh my God!” she says. “That is wonderful, Oh my God, what does that mean?”

“Well, it means you are going to wake up on Thursday morning,” said Leach. Credit: Rep Jeff Leach via Storyful