Texas Congressman Addresses Large Numbers of Migrants at Mexico Border

Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales spoke at a make-shift camp formed under the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on September 16 regarding the thousand of migrants gathered there.

Video posted by Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales that day shows the congressman standing near the make-shift camp under the bridge in Del Rio, Texas, that day. “This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it,” he said regarding the United States’ border with Mexico. “There is no southern borders, pure chaos.”

The congressman also shared photos of the large number of migrants on September 16.

The major of Del Rio, Bruno Lozano, said there were more than 10,000 people gathered at the Mexico border beneath the bridge which connects the town of Del Rio, Texas, and Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña. He said most of the migrants were of Haitian origin.

Reuters reported that food and water have become scarce as temperatures soared, with migrants gathering beneath the bridge for shade. Credit: Congressman Tony Gonzales via Storyful