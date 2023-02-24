Texas' Bijan Robinson headlines running backs to watch at the 2023 NFL Combine | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen to break down a strong running back class ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Feburary 27. Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson tops the class as an incredibly clean prospect and stellar athlete, while Texas A&M's Devon Achane and Tulane's Tyjae Spears look to show off their outstanding athleticism to move up 2023 NFL Draft big boards.