Texans Queue for Hours in Cars to Receive COVID-19 Tests in Dallas

Texans waited hours in their cars along a Dallas road to receive COVID-19 tests on November 23, one of many such scenes recorded across the US ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This footage was taken by DeTorrian Rhone, who lives in the Dallas area. Rhone told Storyful that someone he works with had tested positive for the coronavirus, so he booked an appointment at a clinic on West Saner Avenue for Monday morning. Rhone recorded this video as he pulled up early, shortly before 10 am. He said he still spent about three hours on the line, leaving in the early afternoon.

On November 21, Dallas County reported a record 2,183 new coronavirus cases, and nine additional deaths tied to the virus. Credit: DeTorrian Rhone via Storyful