Tesla's stock is speaking: 'Elon, come back to Tesla' -CIO

STORY: Shares of Tesla fell on Tuesday (Dec. 20) after a string of brokerages cut their price targets on the electric-vehicle maker's stock, citing the risk from Elon Musk's Twitter distraction.

Analysts say investors are worried that Musk may need to sell shares further to fund Twitter and sentiment around the acquisition of the social media firm could hurt the EV maker's brand.

Said Jablonski, Tesla's stock "is speaking... and the stock is saying, 'Elon, come back to Tesla - leave Twitter alone."