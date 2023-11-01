Tesla wins first US trial over fatal crash

STORY: Tesla advertises its cars as having an Autopilot, and even a Full Self Driving mode.

Among other things, they’re meant to keep the driver safe.

But the technology raises a question - who’s to blame when there is a crash?

On Tuesday (October 31), a state court outside Los Angeles sided with Tesla in a closely watched trial.

It ruled that the automaker wasn’t liable for a 2019 crash that killed the driver and seriously injured two passengers.

The incident saw a Tesla Model 3 sedan veer off the road at high speed and strike a tree.

Lawyers for the firm argued the driver had consumed alcohol before the crash, and said it wasn’t clear if Autopilot was engaged at the time.

Now the verdict suggests Tesla’s main argument is gaining traction: when something goes wrong on the road, ultimate responsibility lies with the driver.

The company says it has always stressed that Autopilot and Full Self Driving - despite the names - do require human monitoring at all times.

An attorney for the plaintiffs expressed disappointment at the ruling.

But he said the jury’s long deliberations indicated that the debate was finely balanced.

Tesla welcome the verdict, and said its cars make the roads safer.

The company also won a trial in Los Angeles earlier in the year over a non-fatal accident.

Legal experts say it’s proving hard to pin any liability on the firm.