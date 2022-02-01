Tesla recalls cars that may disobey stop signs
Tesla is recalling almost 54,000 vehicles which it fears may fail to obey stop signs.
The recall affects some cars fitted with its Full Self-Driving software.
There's concern they may not stop properly at some intersections, posing a safety risk.
The move covers specified Model 3, S, X and Y vehicles.
Tesla introduced the so-called "rolling stop" function in October, allowing vehicles to avoid a full stop at quiet junctions.
That appeared to violate state laws requiring a complete halt at intersections.
Tesla will now do an over-the-air update to tackle the problem.
It's been testing an improved version of its self-driving software on public roads.
Despite the name, it doesn't offer fully autonomous driving.
Back in November it recalled another 12,000 vehicles over a communication error that could cause unexpected emergency braking.