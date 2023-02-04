Tesla Driver Asleep at the Wheel on California Freeway

A woman was seen asleep while in the driving seat of a Tesla driving along a freeway in California, in footage posted on February 2.

Video captured by nearby stunned passenger, Vasiliki Dolas, showed a woman in sunglasses appearing slouched and motionless behind the wheel of the vehicle as it drove along a busy freeway.

“She is out. Sleeping completely knocked out. And this car is driving here. Look at how dangerous that is.” Dolas can be heard saying in the footage

“That is too damn dangerous. Sleeping and this car is driving you. Are you nuts?” Dolas says.

KTLA 5 reported that Dolas and her partner followed the vehicle for 15 minutes, honking and trying to get the driver’s attention, before calling the police.

According to Tesla’s website, their car’s autopilot system is able to assist drivers, but does not make the vehicle totally autonomous.

The company is currently under criminal investigation in the US over its ‘Autopilot’ driver assistance system, following more than a dozen crashes. Credit: Vasiliki Dolas via Storyful