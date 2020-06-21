Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in the Wild as It's Transported to Los Angeles Museum

A Telsa Cybertruck was spotted in Los Angeles, California, on June 19, ahead of its planned release in 2021, as it was transported to the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Onlookers gathered to watch the unusual vehicle being driven off a truck and into the museum, as seen in the video recorded by Laura Stace.

The electric vehicle was announced in 2019 and Tesla has since received more than 700,000 preorders. This early model will reportedly be exhibited at the museum from June 20 to June 26.

The Cybertruck boasts an “impenetrable” stainless steel exterior according to the Telsa website, which Telsa founder Elon Musk has said is customisable. He tweeted, “You will be able to wrap it in any color or pattern.” Credit: Laura Stace via Storyful