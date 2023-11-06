Tesla to make new cheap model at German plant

STORY: Tesla has big plans for its German factory.

The electric vehicle maker plans to make a new model there that will be much more affordable.

That’s according to a Reuters source on Monday (November 6), who says the car will be priced at 25,000 euros - or less than $27,000.

It’s not clear when production will begin, and there was no comment from Tesla.

Billionaire boss Elon Musk visited the plant near Berlin on Friday (November 3), after attending an AI summit in the UK.

The source says he informed staff of plans to build the low-cost model there.

Musk has long teased his intent to sell a cheaper Tesla.

It’s critical to his plan to hit 20 million deliveries per year by 2030.

But last year he appeared to shelve the project, saying he hadn’t mastered the technology required to cut production costs.

However, sources told Reuters in September that the company was closing in on a breakthrough.

It’s aiming to die cast almost the entire lower section of its cars in one go - a move that could drastically reduce complexity and costs.