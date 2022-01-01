Tesla Service Center Among Buildings Damaged by Wildfires in Superior, Colorado

A Tesla service center in downtown Superior, Colorado, was one of several buildings that incurred significant damage after destructive fires burned through Boulder County on Thursday, December 30.

Footage released by Broomfield Police shows thick smoke clouds and flames along the highway. In an earlier post, officers described the smoke as “so thick, first responders were having trouble with visibility.”

Local officials ordered the evacuation of Superior and Louisville, both located southeast of Boulder, while Colorado Gov Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

The Marshall Fire, the largest of the fires, grew to an estimated 6,200 acres but was dampened with the help of snowfall in the area. According to local reports, the fire may have destroyed as many as 1,000 homes. Credit: Broomfield Police via Storyful