Terry Rozier sets up the nice finish

Investigators are looking at a March 2023 game when Rozier left the game with a foot injury after 10 minutes.
North Carolina A&T, Mississippi Valley State and Eastern Michigan have all been connected to the massive basketball gambling probe.
In today's edition: Tragedy over the Potomac, NBA All-Star reserves, Mikayla makes history, Duke-UNC in Durham, Rory's slam dunk ace, and more.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Davis understands Mavericks fans being surprised at Dončić being traded, but intends to win them over by leading a winner.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Although Ireland has hosted a number of college football games, the trip to Dublin will be a first for the pros.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
The three-time All-Star is expected to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers beginning on Friday.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.