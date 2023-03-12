Terry Rozier with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined US$5,000, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Toronto's 7-4 win on Saturday. The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty. Tavares assumed position near Edmonton's net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman's stick got caught between Tavares's arms
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, doing so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night — coming off the bench. Lowry — who finished with 12 points and was 3 for 6 from 3-point range — had to play big minutes in part because of the OT game, and in part because Tyler Herro was slowed by food poisoning in-game.
TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver
The Dolphins have made a major move to improve their defense.
D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers' reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.
Jordan Spieth said a US Marine who potentially saved him from a missed cut had been well looked after since taking a heavy blow to the knee.
Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory. The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64. Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return. Stearns had no aces, six double faults and on
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zach Britton's three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Britton's homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring o
Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.
Iga Swiatek flexed her muscle against Claire Liu, with her 13th straight-sets victory of the 2023 season to ease into the third round.
Tyreek Hill competed in his first race since 2014, running the 60 meters in 6.70 seconds at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
Bud Grant led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances and was a key figure in the NFL community.
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
England 10-53 France: England were embarrassed as Les Bleus inflicted a record home defeat on their hopeless host
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2012 NBA draft class, headlined by Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green.