Terry Rozier with a 2 Pt vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lingered coming out of the batter's box long enough to watch a towering drive off his bat sail well over the centre-field wall. Then he broke into a home run trot. The sixth-inning shot — part of a five-run rally that helped Toronto beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Thursday — travelled an estimated 450 feet. Guerrero, though, wasn't so sure. “I thought it was more than 450," the Blue Jays star said through an interpreter. "But hey, after 400 it’s all good.”