Terry Rozier with a 2 Pt vs. Brooklyn Nets

Associated Press

Three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined the chorus of competitors at the WTA Finals criticizing the playing conditions at the season-ending championship for women's tennis. The chief complaints — no fewer than half of the eight singles players have spoken out, and Monday was just the second day of action — are that the temporary outdoor hard court in Cancun, built atop a golf course, does not allow for solid footing, the balls bounce oddly and the surface wasn't ready early enough to allow for sufficient practice time before matches began. After her victory in round-robin play on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.”