Terry Rozier with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12/29/2022
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.
Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim
Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.
That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the
Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said. Wilks said it has yet to be determined if Horn will be able to play with a club on his arm or if he is done for the remainde
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson's status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the game plan.” Even though the Ravens are headed to the playoffs, Baltimore still has a