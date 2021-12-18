Terrorism, harassment charges made after Iowa school threats
Terrorism and harrassment charges after Stillwell threats
Terrorism and harrassment charges after Stillwell threats
As he is still unvaccinated, the Nets have decided to reverse course and allow Kyrie Irving to play on the road.
As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the league, the NHL has decided to shut down Flames, Panthers and Avalanche games until after the holiday break.
The NFL experienced multiple teams with large COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Multiple experts suggested to Yahoo Sports that leagues could consider even greater changes. Would that include asymptomatic athletes being able to play?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham has a concussion and is expected to leave the hospital Friday.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to play in road games. The Nets decided Friday their point guard would practice with them and play road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn't meet New York City's vaccine mandate. The Nets originally decided Irving wouldn't play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA's healt
It was a staggering reality that began to sink in for the league and players union by Thursday, pushing the two sides into a rescheduling negotiation that the NFL was adamant about avoiding.
"As far as him playing in the game, we don’t have any concerns."
LONDON (AP) — English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players. Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue. “There are obviously a lot of concerns an