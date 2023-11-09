Terrifying Moment Firefighter Caught Up in Explosion During Emergency Callout

Firefighters “put their lives on the line every day,” a Virginia fire department has said as it released dramatic video showing how one responder was engulfed by an explosion on November 7 during an emergency callout.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said the explosion happened during a utility emergency at a commercial building in Bailey’s Crossroads.

The dramatic video shows the moment the firefighter opens the door of the building, and the ensuing explosion. Luckily, the firefighter in question was unharmed, the fire department said.

A spokeswoman for Dominion Energy told WUSA9 that “wires underground leading to the building had a fault issue, causing the fire which moved upward toward the building. When the firefighter opened the door, a rush of oxygen caused the explosion.”

The building was evacuated during the incident, and no injuries were reported. Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department via Storyful