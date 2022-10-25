Terrence Ross with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks
Terrence Ross (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 10/24/2022
From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.
Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He
DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin
MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe
VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea
Phil Kessel's pursuit of NHL "ironman" status and seven other milestone chases to follow this season.
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen
WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.
Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, while Shane Pinto scored in his fifth consecutive game as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Monday. Playing without forward Josh Norris and netminder Anton Forsberg due to injury, Derick Brassard up front and Magnus Hellberg in goal, made their season debuts for the Senators. All Hellberg did was stop 30-of-32 shots, while Brassard scored in the third period. After stealing the puck at his own blue line, Brassard went down the i