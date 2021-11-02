Terance Mann with an alley oop vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Terance Mann (LA Clippers) with an alley oop vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/01/2021
OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the New York Knicks 113-104.
Players are pushing for FIFA VP and former Soccer Canada boss Victor Montagliani to be punished amid allegations of sexual assault against two coaches.
The NHLPA is considering an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
Blackhawks 2016 second-rounder Artur Kayumov decided to treat Halloween as an occasion to needlessly offend a bunch of people, because why not!
Bettman was defensive, callous and flat-out untruthful in parts of Monday's embarrassing media availability. It's been a disturbing trend here.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke publicly for the first time after the Jenner & Block investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks.
Adam Fox agreed to terms on a seven-year extension Tuesday with the New York Rangers, a deal that keeps the Norris Trophy-winning defenceman under contract through 2029.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse has a (heartwarming) method to his quirky madness when it comes to the trademark Sideline Squat.
Peterson projects to join a committee approach in Tennessee with the absence of Derrick Henry.
The NHL says it has completed its investigation into the conduct of former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters.
The Raptors are taking advantage of their size and smarts through the first seven games of the season.
The NHL's Calder Trophy favourite will look to find his form in the minors after a slow start.
A fresh twist on a familiar look.
Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane is making the most of his ice time, driving play and consistently finding the back of the net.
They haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2016 and currently have none until 2023. Whatever. This is about winning a Super Bowl, this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
The Red Wings and Senators are great teams to target on the waiver wire for Week 4.
EDMONTON — Monday was a night of firsts for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and three other players scored their first of the season as the Oilers continued their hot start with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto got their initial goals of the campaign and Edmonton improved to 7-1-0. “I don’t think it was our best game overall, but good teams find a way to win and we did that tonight,” said Keith, who got his fir
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris made his return to the field eight months after suffering a major knee injury as the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw on Monday night. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the 19th minute off a corner kick for the Galaxy, while Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick early in the second half after Cristian Roldan was fouled in the box. Both teams earned a needed point in the fight for playoff positioning in the Western Conferenc
“A younger person looking up to [him] like, ‘Hey, if it’s OK for Calvin to speak out and get help, I’m going to go and talk to somebody, too.'”