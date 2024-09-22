Teoscar Hernández's solo homer (31)
Teoscar Hernández hits a solo home run to left-center field to cut the Dodgers' deficit to 4-1 in the 4th inning
Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and many more Dodgers are hurt right now.
The Detroit Tigers have one of the American League's three wild-card playoff spots after beating the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, coupled with the Minnesota Twins losing to the Boston Red Sox.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
One of the NFL's best kickers made some history on Sunday.
Less than three games into the 2024-25 season, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson already has five interceptions.
Herbert was sacked in the third quarter, seemingly aggravating a high ankle sprain sustained last week.
Sunday's 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal had everything: broken records, heroic defending, injuries and cards, golazos and NBA plays, scrums and heavyweight clashes and, most of all, controversy.
Ricciardo could be replaced by Liam Lawson ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
Clark started 0-for-7 from 3 and didn't hit her first from distance until halfway through the third quarter.
Morris, a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, was a key part of Miami's 1972 unbeaten season.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
The Cougars scored 28 straight points in the 38-9 win over the Wildcats.
A Colorado ending so nice they stormed the field twice.
This college football season is still devoid of major upsets, but some teams have played tougher schedules than others.
Colorado won its Big 12 opener over Baylor, 38-31, in thrilling fashion after tying the game on a 43-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester with no time remaining in regulation.
Ohtani isn't stopping after hitting 50-50.
Oklahoma made a quarterback switch during the loss.
Mullings scored the go-ahead TD with 37 seconds left.
The Tigers have scored 101 first-half points in two games since losing to Georgia in Week 1.
Follow along as we cover all the action on a busy college football Saturday.