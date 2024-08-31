Teoscar Hernández's sliding catch starts double play
Teoscar Hernández makes a nifty sliding catch to start a double play in the 1st inning
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
"We might have to put one in."
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.
Andy Behrens reveals his ideal six-player bench for a fantasy league of typical size and shape, made up of names available beyond the ADP top 115.
The brothers were killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while biking.
Johnson was playing his first game for the Tar Heels after transferring from Texas A&M.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
Fred Zinkie reveals some big names who could disappoint fantasy managers out of the gate.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
The Giants first-rounder received permission from Flaherty's family.
The 49ers are dealing with two superstars' contract demands.
Bainbridge Island, the birthplace of pickleball, is a place where diehards of the fast-growing sport can see where it all began.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Dalton Del Don has 10 surprise candidates to score a Week 1 TD to help you earn bonus entries in our $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.