Teoscar Hernández's RBI double
Teoscar Hernández drills a double fo center field, allowing Freddie Freeman to run home and increase the Dodgers' lead to 2-0 in the 4th frame
Teoscar Hernández drills a double fo center field, allowing Freddie Freeman to run home and increase the Dodgers' lead to 2-0 in the 4th frame
Willson Contreras broke his arm getting hit by a swing last week, shining a spotlight on the risk catchers are taking in the name of efficiency.
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
The MLB pitcher spotted his now-girlfriend in the stands at a game in 2021 and asked a photographer to "zoom in" on her before giving her his phone number
The mogul last covered the publication in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge
In one scenario, Dallas makes Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history. In another, the Cowboys decline that commitment, at which point another team will make him the top paid player in NFL history.
“Gonna be epic,” Brittany Mahomes promised her Instagram followers just before the new Swimsuit Issue debuted. And she played a Taylor Swift song.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship. Tavares ended the extra session quickly, taking the puck from behind centre ice, then skating into the Austrian zone and ripping a shot past goaltender David Madlener. It was unlikely anyone on the Canadian bench would have thought such heroics would have been necessary after 40 minutes of play.
Gabriella DeGasperis is a force of nature.
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrived at Valhalla on Monday for the PGA Championship and received congratulations at every turn, none related to any of his victories. Scheffler said he and his wife named the baby Bennett. Jon Rahm was among the first to greet Scheffler on the putting green, gave him a hug and said, “Have you had much sleep?” Rahm has two sons.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bruins captain Brad Marchand will not play in Game 5 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, coach Jim Montgomery said. Marchand traveled with the team to Florida but is “not an option tonight,” Montgomery said after the team’s morning skate. Marchand, the team’s leading scorer in this year’s playoffs before he was injured, was staggered on a hit to his head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3
Paul Maurice is in his second season coaching the Florida Panthers, trying to guide them to a second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. It was pointed out to him not long ago that, in his current profession, two years seems like an eternity. Such is the life he chose. “Tough business,” Maurice said. “Could have been a doctor.” Job security is basically an oxymoron in the world of professional coaching, and the turnover rate right now in the NHL is wild. In the four biggest U.S. pro
Neihaus said “hundreds and hundreds” of trees along the course were downed, snapped or shredded by the winds.
With the 2024 NHL draft just a month and a half away, here is what experts believe will transpire once San Jose goes on the clock.
Ahead of Season 26 of The Voice, NBC’s long-running sing-off has offered red swivel chairs to two new coaches: Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, the network announced Monday. The duo will join Reba McEntire, who is returning for her third consecutive cycle, and Gwen Stefani, who is coming back for her eighth non-consecutive season. (Maybe …
"I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent," said Brady about the comedy roast
The pair met in 2012 and married in 2017.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Toronto manager John Schneider was encouraged by his team's improved health. But a rainout probably wasn't the worst thing. The Blue Jays' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain. It was called about an hour before the scheduled start time and is set to be made up as part of a July 29 doubleheader in Baltimore. The teams have a game scheduled Wednesday at 12:35 p.m., although rain is expected that day as well. The Orioles announced that
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — More than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics, Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason. Bradbury has been presented with a bravery award by the Queensland state governor for rescuing four teenagers from rough seas at a beach at Caloundra, an hour north of the capital Brisbane, in March of last year. In 2002, Bradbury became known as the “accidental hero” after winning Australia's f