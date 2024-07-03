Teoscar Hernández's RBI double
Teoscar Hernández drills a double to right field, scoring Shohei Ohtani and advancing to third on a fielding error, to put the Dodgers up 1-0 in the 1st
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Wilson will be a part of the U.S. 4x400 relay team.
The race felt like it would never end.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves the Denver Nuggets for a lucrative free agent contract with the Orlando Magic.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
A'ja Wilson's WNBA record streak of consecutive 20-point games ended at 20. The Las Vegas Aces star scored 11 in a win over the Washington Mystics.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The 2007 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.