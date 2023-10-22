Tens of Thousands Demonstrate in London in Call to 'Stop the War' in Gaza

A large crowd of demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday, October 21, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Video taken by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) showed demonstrators move from Marble Arch to Downing Street.

The organisation said the march was a call to “stop the war on Gaza.”

The Met Police estimated up to 100,000 people had joined the march.

A total of 10 arrests were made linked to the protests for offences involving fireworks, public order and assaulting an emergency service worker, the Met said. Credit: PSC via Storyful