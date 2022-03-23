Tennis World Number One Ashleigh Barty Announces Retirement

World No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from professional tennis on March 23.

In an interview posted to Instagram with friend and former player Casey Dellacqua, 25-year-old Barty said she no longer had the physical or emotional drive to compete at the top of professional tennis.

Barty did not specify what she would do after tennis but did say she had other dreams that did not involve being away from home or traveling the world.

The Australian is a three-time Grand Slam champion, having won the Australian Open at the beginning of the year. Credit: Ash Barty via Storyful