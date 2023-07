Tennessee Town Marks 4th of July With Mile-Long Display of US Flags

A small village outside Franklin, Tennessee, celebrated the Fourth of July this year by displaying 1,200 American flags along a mile-long stretch of road.

Buffie Baril captured this video of the flags in Leiper’s Fork on June 30 and called it “the BEST display of American patriotism in Franklin!” Credit: Buffie Baril via Storyful