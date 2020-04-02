Tennessee Church Holds Parking Lot Service During Coronavirus Pandemic

The River at Portland Church in Portland, Tennessee, held a service from their parking lot on March 29, allowing their members to worship at a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Salcido is a member of The River at Portland Church and recorded video footage that shows several members standing in the parking lot as the service takes place in front of what is normally the main entrance to the building.

Church members listen to the music and sing along, some of them with their hands in the air as they worship, maintaining a safe distance from one another.

Tennessee Gov Bill Lee ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses on Monday, March 30.

Salcido said, “Attendance was optional. We don’t pressure or chastise anyone who chooses to exclusively shelter at home.”

Salcido told Storyful he hopes other churches will hold similar services so that people will have a way to worship God while also keeping their members safe. Credit: Richard Salcido via Storyful