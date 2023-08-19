Tenerife Fire Crews Continue to Battle Wildfires as Evacuation Orders Increase

Wildfires continued to spread on the Spanish island of Tenerife on August 18, forcing further evacuations, according to the Canary Islands Government.

The fires had spread to an area of 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) with a further perimeter of 50 km (30 miles), the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, said at a press conference.

At least 4,509 people had been evacuated, according to the government.

Ten muncipalities on the island were now affected as the fires had spread into Guimar by late afternoon on Friday, Clavijo said, though some areas had improved and confinement was lifted in La Esperanza.

This footage released by ATBRIF on Saturday morning showed firefighters in a mountainous area of Tenerife, near the town of La Orotava. Credit: ATBRIF via Storyful