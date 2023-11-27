Ten Hag makes Garnacho claim after stunning bicycle kick goal against Everton
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said Alejandro Garnacho should not be compared with Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo after his superb strike in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Everton, but admitted the young star has the potential to do "some amazing things".Teenager Garnacho silenced a fired-up Goodison Park after just three minutes with an overhead finish that will be a contender for goal of the season. "Don't compare, I don't think that's right. They all [the players] have their own identity," Ten Hag said at full-time. He went on to say that Garnacho has the potential to be "amazing" if he works hard enough.