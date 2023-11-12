Temps warming for a few days before next storm
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 11/11.
LONDON (AP) — Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region. Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400
The NOAA released snowfall prediction maps. Here's what the weather will be like near you.
Take advantage of it, Canada: A stretch of above-seasonal temperatures will spread across much of the country next week
Forecasters issued an El Niño advisory on Thursday as all indicators point toward influential warmth in the Pacific heading into the winter months
The first round of rough weather will arrive in B.C. late Friday and continue into Saturday
VANCOUVER — High winds and heavy rain left thousands without power in parts of British Columbia. BC Hydro's says at the peak of the outages more than 232,000 people were impacted after drought-damaged trees and branches came down on power lines during a windstorm Friday causing "significant damage." As of 11:30 a.m. local time Saturday the utility said in a statement that about 85,000 customers were still without power, mostly in the Lower Mainland. The hardest hit areas are in Surrey, Langley,
In most attacks, at worst, mauling victims suffer puncture wounds and lacerations on their legs and feet.
If Russia succeeds in attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure again this winter, Ukraine will consider returning the favor in kind by attacking Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated on Nov. 10.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says a "vigorous frontal system" expected to cross British Columbia's south coast is bringing with it heavy rain and wind for some regions of the province, and snow for others, until at least Saturday. The province's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it will proactively close Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Lytton starting at 11:45 p.m. tonight. The ministry says in a statement on social media platform X that the closure is due to anticipated mud and d
Here are five of the most dangerous animals that can be found in South Carolina.
A rare weather type occurred in southern Ontario this week. Get the details with Weather Expert Kim MacDonald and meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Much relief for winter lovers in BC as snow levels finally lower and bring significant snow while Vancouver worries about the strong wind. The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the details
The 10 rarest animals in the world are still found in the wild but are dangerously close to becoming extinct.
A small new island has appeared unexpectedly off the coast of Japan following the eruption of an undersea volcano, although experts warn it may be washed away before long.
Quagga mussels are invasive freshwater mussels that can be found throughout Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba. Victoria Fenn Alvarado discovers the impact they have throughout the Great Lakes.
Lack of rain leads to continuing drought conditions
The company's stock price has been cut nearly in half over the past 12 months.
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the northwest Dominican Republic on Friday near the border with Haiti. Officials in the Dominican Republic said the quake was felt in the border town of Montecristi all the way south to the capital of Santo Domingo. The quake occurred in an area that has become a flashpoint in an ongoing border dispute between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.