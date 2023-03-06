Temps warm up across the Valley
A high of 75 degrees expected for Tuesday as temperatures warm up in the Valley.
Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).
A weak clipper will be moving through southern Ontario Monday, bringing snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to the province to start the workweek.
At least 13 deaths were reported from the storm, which began several days ago by dumping several feet of snow in California's mountains. Updates
The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.
The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a
Santa Margarita Lake has been overflowing since early January.
A British Columbia company that wants to avoid logging sections of at-risk old growth was told by the Crown corporation that manages B.C.'s public forests to cut the trees down or pay to leave them standing, its chief forester said. Logging began in the two cut blocks north of Revelstoke in spring 2021, but Downie Timber halted the operations a few months later, when protesters blocked access to the sites. Kerry Rouck, chief forester for Downie's owner, Gorman Bros. Lumber Ltd., said it has rema
TORONTO — Ontario says it has approved a plan to build a road to potential mining sites in the Ring of Fire. But Mining Minister George Pirie has refused to answer when the road would be built. The province says the plan was designed and put forward by Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation. The region about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay is said to be rich in critical minerals and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area. Webequie First Nat
When Karen Anderson Ferron agreed to follow her husband Al's lifelong dream of starting a farm, she didn't imagine she'd have to put her corporate marketing skills to use from the very beginning. This time she wasn't making cold calls as a fundraiser, as she had in Toronto, but making calls to gather the information needed to get their farm in New Brunswick up and running. She and her family purchased a farm in Long Settlement, around 20 kilometres southwest of Florenceville-Bristol, not far fro
Another cross-country winter storm will develop this week on the heels of a system that caused havoc in recent days, leading to 13 deaths. Updates.
Our sun is getting active, meaning more solar storms could affect Earth. Past eruptions have killed satellites, cast votes, and caused blackouts.
With spring right around the corner, a B.C. man is warning others about giant hogweed, a highly toxic plant that left him with temporary vision loss — and covered in massive, burning blisters. Giant hogweed is an invasive, noxious weed and in B.C., found mostly in parts of the South Coast and Vancouver Island. It has been observed in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and appears to be spreading, according to Nature Conservancy Canada. "This is a hellish plant. It is as hellish as they come," said
STORY: Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon - the hottest day since Jan. 26, 2021 - while some inland towns reached nearly 41 degrees.Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat. The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday (March 8), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
FacebookLast Sunday, Riley Ramirez and Cole White were dropped off for what was supposed to be a 10-day hike through part of the Pacific Crest Trail. The 17-year-old boys were experienced hikers, but were ill-prepared for the late February snowstorm about to slam into the Southern California mountains, burying some areas in up to seven feet of snow.“They knew there was weather. But I don’t think they expected the amount,” San Bernardino County sheriff ’s Sgt. John Scalise told the Associated Pre
Here’s the timeline of the next storm.
Ten million people are under winter weather alerts in the western U.S. as snow continues to hit the region. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of California, with the Central Sierra forecast to get an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, so far this season.
The most memorable snowstorm of the season hit southern Ontario on Friday night, but the snow took a backseat to the real showstopper.
This year is on pace to match the 1983 record for the snowpack that provides most of our water.
Federal politicians have joined the chorus of anger over Imperial Oil’s failure to alert a downriver First Nations community of a massive release of oilsands tailings first reported last May. “This is an outrageous act of environmental racism,” Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May told Canada’s National Observer. Her comments came the day after Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam released a statement accusing Imperial Oil of hiding the massive spill from the nation. In two separate