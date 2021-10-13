Temporary FEMA trailers arrive in St. John Parish

The Canadian Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he occasionally is in the process of making a catch when he flashes back to a similar play he made months or years earlier. Packers opponents must be feeling a similar sense of déjà vu this season as Adams continues producing at a level that could earn him All-Pro honors for a second straight season. Last year, Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions and 18 touchdown catches in the same